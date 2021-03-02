Women in e-commerce to advise firms on how to boost online sales overseas

Businesses will learn from successful women in eCommerce at a virtual conference designed to help firms boost their online sales and grow their businesses internationally.

Firms will hear from speakers and trainers who will share their expert advice and success stories in growing their eCommerce company overseas.

On 2nd March 2021, a week before International Women’s Day (8th March 2021), the Department for International Trade (DIT), in collaboration with Business West, are holding a free ‘Women in Global eCommerce’ conference to help online businesses boost their exports.

The event, which received over 100 registrations two days after launching, will include presentations from speakers and trainers who will share their expert advice on common trade barriers as well as their top tips for international business success.

Companies will also learn how women in eCommerce are finding success in the COVID-19 era despite new challenges.

Session topics include:

How UK brands can leverage marketplaces for international growth Finding traffic that buys – how to grow your business overseas Navigating 3PL (third-party logistics) and scaling your brand Exporting to Europe – UK eCommerce VAT changes for 2021 Engage your customers with AI voice assistance

View the full agenda: https://eu.eventscloud.com/ehome/200219188/agenda/

Cathie Osbourne, Managing Director of Retaissance, a B2B platform and sales service that gives brands the tools, access, and control to trade globally, and who is speaking at the event said:

“The new consumer behaviours cover all areas of life, from how we work to how we shop to how we meet, travel, and entertain ourselves. Digital provides independent brands and retailers with a silver lining in 2021.

“The dramatic increase in online consumption presents opportunity for B2B and B2C organisations to stand out and be ground-breaking and influential, while giving companies an opportunity to adapt, drive and grow international business.”

The increase in online shopping caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to add £5.3bn to UK ecommerce sales this year to make a total of £78.9bn according to Edge by Ascential1, retail data insight firm.

According to research by eMarketer, worldwide ecommerce will reach $5 trillion this year, increasing by 14.3% from 2020.2



“As businesses are having to find more innovative ways to succeed online during the Coronavirus pandemic, this event offers firms the perfect opportunity to learn from successful eCommerce businesses and develop the skills required to grow their export sales.



“I would encourage companies who are looking to internationalise their eCommerce business to register to gain exclusive and detailed insight from experts in the field.”





For further information on DIT’s exporting support and international opportunities, visit www.great.gov.uk.