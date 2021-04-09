WOOLRICH OUTDOOR LABEL SS21 Collection

In wildness is the preservation of the world.”

Since its birth in 1830 in the northern part of Pennsylvania in the United States as a woolen mill, the company has grown alongside the American economy through the manufacturing of practical workwear and continues its history as the most traditional outdoor wear brand to this day, offering uncompromising functionality and highly sensitive and contemporary designs.

Our design inspiration comes from over 190 years of history and the pioneering spirit that helped the culture of the American east coast grow and develop across the North Atlantic. We believe that the functional beauty of outdoor products in the future will be able to solve the problems we face by combining ideas that follow the natural order of things without compromising comfort or overburdening the user with technology.

For the Spring/Summer 2021 season, we took inspiration from American photographer Eliot Porter, reinterpreting the ideas and words of Henry David Thoreau into a new style of contemporary society. By creating a "new minimalism" that eliminates waste and overwhelming as much as possible, the collection is not only useful for long-distance hiking, but also for a comfortable lifestyle that allows you to relax and enjoy an indoor style.

Materials research remains a staple pillar to us. Using innovative fabrics like Pertex™ nylon ripstop for the High Aeration Hoodie and combining sustainable high-performance materials for the Hybrid Hoodie and Crewneck are fundamental practices in the creation of the garments. The collection also features styles using Tencel™ fibers, made from reclaimed eucalyptus trees or Bring Technology™ products made from pre-consumer clothing to highlight our dedication to sustainability. Our collaboration with Gore-Tex continues with the Mountain Stroll Jacket and the Short Jacket thanks to the Infinium™ line which guarantees reliable protection against wind and water.

The collection is available from April 8th, exclusively in the Milan, New York, Tokyo, and Sapporo stores as well as Woolrich.com.