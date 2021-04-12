WOOLRICH SS21 Collection

Reinforcing 190 years of empowering life in the elements, Woolrich acutely targets transitional outerwear for its SS21 collection. A three-pronged approach was adopted to support the increasingly nuanced, functional demands of those who explore the city and the great outdoors.

Versatility & Comfort

Targeting the mild yet drastic temperature fluctuations that accompany spring and summer, the Versatility & Comfort line focuses on moderate and balanced heat retention. Jackets, parkas, and vests, like the men's Rip Stop Vest, and the women's Violet Parka and Hibiscus Jacket, offer exceptional warmth via horizontally baffled 90/10 goose down fill. Additionally, The men's Knit FZ Track Jacket's merino cotton frame provides a warm, comfy, and purposeful update to a time-honored silhouette.

Protection & Lightness

The Protection & Lightness group aims its function-driven design toward shielding wearers from precipitation and wind. Lightweight, windproof, and water-resistant ripstop nylon adorn the men's Ripstop Carcoat, Ripstop Mountain Jacket, and Reversible Shirt Jacket. On the women's side, crinkled nylon takes over as the primary rain/wind blocker on the Tickseed Coat and Jacket. Traditional styles like the women's Jessamine Parka and Belted Fayette Coat weather rain and wind via coated triple-layer cotton and technical 4-way stretch fabric, rounding out a formidable lineup of lightweight and protective outerwear suitable for any taste level or need.

Heritage

The Heritage assortment honors Woolrich's storied past by resurrecting archival prints and designs. For men, long-established designs like the Mountain Jacket, City Coat, City Bomber, and Field Jacket receive innovative textile updates, like Gore-Tex® Paclite fabric, Crinkled Nylon, and ultralight polyester. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the women's Floral Coat and Hawthorn Check Cape embellish modern styling with striking heritage prints, seamlessly blending the past with the present.

Function and detail are also primary throughout the footwear collection, showcasing a mix of materials and '90s-inspirations, brought together through a solid partnership with Vibram, whose soles guarantee lightness, grip and comfort, as found in the brand-new EVA VI-LITE. New silhouettes thoughtfully crafted for ultimate comfort and versatility reinforce the duality between city living and the pursuit of nature.