WOOLRICH SS21 Spring City Boot

Made in Italy dances to a new rhythm. This ethos is interpreted by the dancer Vittoria Bruno, who through her steps brings to life a new and fresh version of the classic Woolrich work boot. The Brera art district in the heart of Milan is the stage for her energetic choreography.

The Italian savoir-faire enters a new dimension suspended between tradition and modernity, to shape the new Spring/Summer 2021 Spring City Boot for women: a timeless style designed for all those who want to embark on endeavors without barriers in the city or outdoors.

Step harmoniously and elegantly thanks to the leather upper and the Vibram® EVA rubber sole providing a perfect mix of lightness, comfort, and resistance with an all-Italian DNA. The classic military silhouette is reworked with a perforated zig-zag pattern, a handy pull-tab and zip fastening along the back.