WOOLRICH Tickseed Family

Backed by 190 years of experience in designing outerwear to empower life in the outdoors, the Woolrich women's Spring/Summer 2021 collection introduces two pieces dedicated to always being prepared for the elements: The Tickseed Coat and the Tickseed Jacket.



Protection & lightness are the key concepts. Made of water-repellent and wind-resistant nylon with a crinkle-effect texture, these two jackets perfectly combine contemporary design with functional details, including the fully adjustable hood and drawstring waist, which allow for a customized fit.



Two garments capable of satisfying those who love to explore the city and the great outdoors with assurance. An exceptional pair of lightweight and protective jackets, suitable for any taste and need.

