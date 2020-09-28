World’s first 3D Tech Festival paves way for digital transformation:Trailblazing digital initiatives turn words into action

Over 60 3D tech leaders, creative directors and innovators from across the globe convened at the 3D Tech Festival, facilitated by Alvanon and MOTIF, to re-imagine how we live, work and learn in an apparel world that has gone digital. All recordings are now available to stream.

The first-ever virtual 3D Tech Festival on 14-17 September brought together - the smartest, most inspiring mix of talks and case studies, from some of the world’s leading authorities on digital transformation for the fashion industry. The event was organized by Alvanon – the world’s foremost leader for 3D fit standards, in collaboration with MOTIF, the fashion industry’s first dedicated global e-learning platform.

Janice Wang, CEO of Alvanon, said: “We have worked extensively with apparel and fashion clients on their digital journeys and we have real insight into what’s working in this confusing space and crucially, what the industry must do now to survive and thrive.” She explained: “The aim of the 3D Tech Festival was to bring the industry together to share intelligence on what strategies and technologies are succeeding in the digital space.” She concluded: “Digitization needs bold leadership and a commitment to education - upskilling and continual learning is the only way we will successfully equip our people with the skills they need to navigate the digital roadmap.”

Catherine Cole, CEO of MOTIF, said: “MOTIF was born to provide a digital platform for the industry to create, share and nurture best practices and knowledge for professionals. We chose to partner with Alvanon to emphasize the strategic importance of skill development and organizational capabilities to tap into the opportunities of digitization.” She explained: “ C-level executives think that it is purely a matter of implementing a snazzy new tool - but it isn't that simple. There has to be a shift in mindset.” She concluded: “To unlock the true value of digitization, senior executives must encourage a learning culture that enables their digital roadmap as competitive advantage.”

Leading 3D partners chose to present their latest solutions at the landmark event. Highlights include:

Renowned speakers explained why fashion must go digital and how this can be achieved:

The virtual event attracted 5000+ guests, and 60 high-level speakers gave talks spanning executive leadership, 3D design, manufacturing, supply chain and careers. Discussion topics ranged from building 3D libraries and 3D scalability to the power of creatives and how to create a fabulous digital runway in 3D.

Alongside the Festival, MOTIF launched the 3D Fashion Tech Community to support the event with “discussion rooms” on topics relating to 3D digitization in design and product development. Fashion companies of diverse sizes, segments and geographies discussed 3D bodies & avatars, skills & training and shared job opportunities in the Jobs & Talent Marketplace.

All presentations and session recordings are now available to stream on The 3D Tech Festival site.