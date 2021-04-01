XUMU launches long-awaited new giant puffer coats

XUMU, the proud original creator of the legendary giant puffer coats; has finally launched their long-awaited new collection. Available worldwide, the giant puffer coat collection consists of 11 originals, and two remastered bestsellers – all crafted after an extensive R&D process. With fresh new colours, sizes and patterns – XUMU continues to challenge the gender norms, making them one step closer to becoming a gender-less brand. XUMU is a Berlin based luxury fashion brand; focused on creating astonishingly bold and comfortable luxury garments - crafted from innovative, sustainable and responsible technologies. The brand captures the essence of its achiever approach with “Not a Big Deal” (#nobiggie) signature. XUMU is the embodiment of creative style. Each piece showcases the brand’s signature style and presents a new lifestyle, that encourages their audience to dream larger and go bigger.

Founded by entrepreneurs and designers, Batuhan Dalci and Melih Bilgin – XUMU emphasizes the use of innovation and technology as a tool to elevate their coat designs. The new pieces bring showstopping colours to XUMU’s current giant coat collection – designed and crafted for unisex. Through each collection, XUMU elevates each coat design with their own distinctive and defining features.

Collaboration with Luftkuss Atelier

Known for their search for innovation and determination to high quality – for the first time ever, XUMU has found an eligible partner with a similar state of mind and approach. The new collection’s flagship piece, Luftkuss (Air-kiss), is produced with another German company Luftkuss Atelier. The XUMU designers were moved by their passion and story, so decided to name a coat after them.

Already featured in leading publications including Pause HER, ELLE Arabia, L’Officiel Italia, FY Magazine to name a few - XUMU collections are available worldwide on the official online store and at selected department stores.