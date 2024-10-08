YAYA Fall/Winter 2024: October and November drops

October: Femininity unleashed

Enter the realm of the October delivery, where femininity intertwines harmoniously with boldness, inviting you to step into a mood of comfort and relaxation. This delivery features designs in which every detail tells a story, from the versatile cable accents to various knitted textures and mélanges. Opt for the unexcepted with coated trousers, providing a contemporary feel. With a warm and deep color palette of rich blues, greys, soft beiges and beautiful bordeaux accents, these garments let you sink deeper into the season.

FW24 Collection Credits: YAYA

November: Exploring new horizons

With the promising approach of gatherings and festivities in mind, the garments of the November delivery take you on a thrilling journey of innovation and reinvention. Shimmering surfaces reflect the sparkle that exists in the hearts of loved ones, while the innovative shapes and structures of our silhouettes let you connect with undiscovered territories in self-expression. Black tones and creamy hues capture the encounter of tradition and modernity, achieving a harmonious contrast, followed by a mélange of grey tones evoking the crisp freshness of a winter morning.

