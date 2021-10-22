YAYA Press Release – Summer ‘22

Keep on Dreaming

Comfort and certainty is still crucial, but at the same time we still daydream of the freedom and ease to travel again. Just like we started off the previous deliveries of this Spring Summer season, we use our imagination instead of travelling abroad. This time we looked into the cities Tulum and Positano to celebrate their culture and inspire ourselves to mix these into our own collection. This has been the starting point of our ‘22 Spring Summer collection.

The general trends for delivery 4 and 5 are defined by a loose, casual and breezy silhouette, such as the long dresses offered in both woven versions, as well as in jersey and the loose fit trousers. The refined details and -finishing of these items make them multifunctional; beach- and dinner-proof. Easy, yet sophisticated. Fabric-wise we went for structures such as linen blends, mélange, cotton crinkles and also the more outspoken pointelle knits and broderie anglaise.

Image: YAYA

Color wise delivery 4 is represented by botanical pastels mixed with shades of cold purples. Delivery 5 becomes a bit more warm and dry, with hues of cantaloup and browns with a little hint of amber yellow. As for prints our designer has made a beautiful translation of the much seen, seasonal tie dye print on the runway. Next to the tie dye print we offer a soft floral print. For delivery 5 we’ve looked into retro patterns and gave these a modern twist. The floral print in this delivery is one with statement. It is bold and contains several colors.

Image: YAYA