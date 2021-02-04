YKK highlights sustainability with digital spring/summer 2022 showcase

YKK, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of zippers and fastening products, synonymous with innovation and technology, will present its collection digitally, in response to the ongoing global pandemic. The format will include new features such as a 3D and colour options simulator, alongside virtual previews, and online presentations.

At the heart of the YKK spring/summer 2022 collection is an offering of sustainable

solutions: Natulon®, AcroPlating® and Vislon® Nylon tackling the ecological footprint issue in a very concrete manner.

We are designing materials and manufacturing processes, not just colours and shapes,” explains Saki Uesugi from the Products Innovation Team, YKK Italia S.p.A. “While keeping the appearance familiar, we are building various technologies to realise them with more sustainable materials and manufacturing methods.”

YKK Vislon® Nylon, the first recycling friendly zip

As we know now, recycling is neither simple nor cheap, and a zip is a complicated accessory, made up of multiple elements that are difficult to separate. Furthermore, the zip itself is not easily separated from a garment.

For easier recycling YKK is now offering a mono-plastic material zipper, Vislon® Nylon: due to the almost entirely polyamide structure, the zip can be easily recycled together with the Nylon garment on which it is sewn, without the need for prior removal.

AcroPlating®: Snaps and Buttons with an environmental friendly finish

AcroPlating® snaps and buttons use a new and exclusive YKK plating technology. Studies in partnership with Peterson Projects and Solutions has shown a “significant reduction in the environmental impact,” compared with any conventional plating. The environmental benefits with AcroPlating® include the significant reduction in the use of chemical consumption, GHG emissions, sludge generation, thermal energy and water use.

The AcroPlating® Snap and Buttons are available in six different colour variations and are suitable for all market segments, thanks to their strong resistance to corrosion and dry cleaning.

Natulon®

The Natulon® series aims to reduce the use of petroleum-derived materials, emission of greenhouse gases, and disposal of plastic waste by using recycled polyester yarn for the tape material.

Alongside Natulon® Ocean Sourced® and GreenRise® a plant-based zipper, these three options are all part of YKK’s commitment to sustainability through facilitating the recovery of materials and help reduce the consumption of virgin raw materials to limit the use of precious resources.