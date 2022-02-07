YKK SS/23 Collection in support of a Circular Economy, the key to sustainable development

YKK understands Circular Fashion as a regenerative system where garments are circulated for as long as their maximum value is retained and then be returned safely to the biosphere.

As a small part of the supply chain, we firmly believe that circularity is the key to building sustainability. This is our motivation when we design the highest quality recycled and recyclable fastener products. Not only do we want to optimize the use of raw materials and increase the recycled content, but we also work to understand the end of life of the garments and verify the compatibility between our proposals and their subsequent recycling.

Put simply, our products are designed with the concepts of resource efficiency, non-toxicity, biodegradability and recyclability in mind. They are also produced giving priority to recyclable sources and ethical practices.

Recently the Natulon® range - produced with recycled materials such as zipper tapes made from PET bottles, old fibres and other polyester residues - has been expanded with the introduction of Natulon Plus ™, where the chain and the slider are also made entirely of recycled polyester.

Natulon® with ECONYL®, is instead produced with a nylon recycled from fishing nets, old carpets or industrial waste. ECONYL® can be recycled, recreated and remodelled again and again. As we know that trims are also some of the biggest challenges for garment recycling, YKK now reduces these difficulties with a number of solutions that simplify the end-of-life and recycling process.

YKK offers concrete solutions in three categories:

Vislon® Natulon® recycled zipper made with ECONYL®, a fully ECONYL®, plastic injected zipper,

Excella® Natulon® recycled zipper made with ECONYL®, our top of the range brushed metal zipper,

Recycled sew-on button made with ECONYL®, a simple button to sew on nylon garments.

YKK also offers a range of products, such as AcroPlating® snaps and buttons with environmentally friendly finishes as well as Stainless Steel snaps and zippers, with maximum oxidative resistance even without surface treatments.

These brand new products will be the protagonists of the YKK SS23 Collection which will be available both physically in February at Lineapelle in Milan, and digitally through our dedicated Microsite:

