Yvette LIBBY N’guyen & Paris Fashion Walk In Winter

No matter what style, from retro, vintage to contemporary, from brilliant, chic to minimalist. Outerwear is always a highlight for everyone when the weather turns to winter. At Yvette LIBBY, a "fit" outerwear is defined as a genderless beauty, a unisex outerwear that gives you a distinct beauty to freely roam about in creativity with diverse mix & match ways.

When winter comes, in addition to keeping the body warm, we also need to wear it to be fashionable. If you don’t know how you can still look stylish while staying warm, the following tips are the answers to your question.

Image: Yvette LIBBY

WEAR A PROPER COAT

This does not mean an expensive coat, but it means a coat that fits your body shape. A proper coat should be to either emphasize your best body figures or hide some imperfections.

Image: Yvette LIBBY

FINE LAYERS

Don’t wear more than 3 layers of clothing. Wearing layers makes you warmer but also makes you look bulky and heavier. Instead of wearing too many layers, choose a jacket, an overcoat…with thick materials that will make you warm enough. You can wear a thin shirt under your sweater and then top it off with a coat. When you get to the warm indoors you can take off your layers in case you feel too warm.

Image: Yvette LIBBY

COMBINE CLOTHES TO ENHANCE YOUR FIGURE

Most winter clothes take the thickness and length of the outfit as the main points. This is the reason why you look shorter than usual if you do not know how to coordinate and choose clothes to help increase your height, or at least maintain your height. Wearing vertical stripes outfits is a simple way – they give the illusion that you look taller. Choose a monochromatic outfit that helps you and opt for high-waisted jeans as well as tall boots or pointed-toe shoes.

Image: Yvette LIBBY

USE CONTRASTING COLOURS

Winter has the least amount of colour activity. Opposite colour combinations on delicate and sophisticated outfits will add colours to your pale skin in winter. If you wear an overcoat, add colours with a scarf or gloves. However, to be fashionable without being a garish parrot, do not mix more than 3 colours on one set of clothes.

LAYER WITH SILK

Silk is a warm material yet thin, so it is easy for you to wear it under other layers of warm clothing like jackets, sweaters, etc.

CHOOSE THICKER PANTS

Do you want to look elegant but still warm enough to fight the cold winter? So instead of wearing tights or socks, try leggings or fleece-lined tights underneath your dress or skirts. They are relatively thin so don’t make you look too bulky but still keep you warm.

Image: Yvette LIBBY

COMFORT IS VERY IMPORTANT

When you feel comfortable wearing an outfit you will have enough confidence to show your inherent beauty. So in addition to the factors of fashion and weather, comfort and ease are also decisive for choosing winter clothes.

Winter comes once a year, don't hesitate to express yourself with outerwear to adorn your walk with fashion.