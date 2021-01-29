Fashionunited
 
ZENGGI FW21 Collection
ZENGGI FW21 Collection

The new ZENGGI FW21 Womenswear collection has been released. The collection is based on a wide variety of special natural colours that can all be combined endlessly, yet remain exciting due to the different materials and textures. Timeless colours are so important to ensure an up-to-date look for many years to come. ZENGGI stands for timeless refinement, creating durable pieces and using beautiful fabrics, which are the pillars every ZENGGI collection is based on.

The main colors for this collection are shades of cream and camel, blue tones and a soft green. The ZENGGI FW21 collection will be delivered in mid July of this year with a total of 1 delivery. “This ZENGGI FW21 collection brings lightness to any wardrobe. Timelessness as a starting point where all textures, materials and colors fit together.”, says ZENGGI.

ZENGGI is a Dutch fashion brand that has its headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Find more about ZENGGI on the brand page: fashionunited.com/companies/zenggi
