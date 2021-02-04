ZENGGI x Tototè.Studio launching co-designed upcycled and ethically produced laptop sleeve collection

The responsible clothing brand ZENGGI and young ethical bag brand Tototè.Studio join forces and co-design a laptop sleeve collection in response it has a contemporary blind spot on waste and the need for socially responsible production within the fashion industry globally.

The collection, consisting of an original Tototè.Studio laptop sleeve design which is made of residual leather and produced in the Netherlands by newcomer refugees, has been specially designed for ZENGGI in four new colors, all lined with exclusive ZENGGI residue fabrics.

“As a durable brand we are very conscious when purchasing new materials, yet there are smaller post-production leftover fabrics which are still very good to use. By using these leftovers as bag linings for this collection, allows us to use them optimally and minimize unnecessary waste”. – Marian Wigger, founder of ZENGGI.

Corporate social responsibility is a core pillar in business operations for both ZENGGI and Tototè.Studio. ZENGGI collections are made in ateliers by seamstresses with a great love for their profession. In addition, Marian personally selects all fabrics and oversees every detail in the production process.

Tototè.Studio produces bags with dead-stock and in-stock leather, which are additionally manufactured locally in the Netherlands by newcomer refugees. The bags are usually lined with unique vintage scarves, but for this new collection these are replaced with exclusive ZENGGI residue fabrics.

The brands decided to join forces because of their shared passion for responsible fashion and commitment to working towards reducing the amount of post-production leftovers within the fashion industry. All too often, the excess fabric from post-production runs are discarded as waste and eventually end-up in incinerators or landfills.

“By brands partnering up and breaking through rusted patterns, the fashion industry is able to start building on sustainable long-term growth and move forward from there. And yes, there is so much to create it all already at our disposal”. – Laurèl Bodenhorst Meyer, founder of Tototè.Studio.

The ZENGGI x Tototè.Studio laptop sleeve collection will be available from February 9, 2021 on zenggi.com, in the colors Taupe, Navy Blue, Burgundy and Black, each with an exclusive repurposed ZENGGI lining (max. 15.6 “inch laptop).

Tototè.Studio

Tototè.Studio is a bag brand that approaches responsible design from multiple angles. All bags are produced from in-stock and dead-stock leather and are additionally lined with unique vintage scarves. Besides this, all bags are manufactured locally in the Netherlands by newcomer refugees. The brand recently launched in September 2020, but is already setting foot internationally in a.o. Amsterdam, Berlin and Brussels.

ZENGGI

At ZENGGI, we make quality, elegance, and style accessible. Our items are all about refinement, durability and a timeless blend of past and present. We produce our collections in a responsible manner, with respect for the planet and its inhabitants. In this way, we guarantee refined collections that remain wearable and relevant for years.