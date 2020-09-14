ZEROBARRACENTO presents its SS2021 collection "Knotting the Futurism" @ Altaroma Showcase

We are proud to announce that ZEROBARRACENTO has been selected for Showcase to present, on September 15th, the spring summer 2021 collection “KNOTTING THE FUTURISM”.

Showcase is a scouting project by Altaroma for new talents and independent brands of Made in Italy, which will take place from 15 to 17 September at Palazzo Brancaccio on the occasion of Rome Fashion Week. This year it will be possible to follow the event also by connecting to the platform http://digitalrunway.altaroma.it, a decision born from the current health emergency but that will allow to reach a wider audience.

Knotting the Futurism: A collection created embodying the fundamental values of the brand - 0% waste and gender, 100% traceability, transparency and inclusiveness - and focusing on versatility, modularity and fluidity.



Genderless and timeless pieces with a focus on unstructured shapes designed for a relaxed approach to life. Oversized kimono and multi-layer summer coats with belts are made up in smudgy ECOTEC® denim by Berto, waterproof Newlife™ polyesters by Gruppocinque and precious 100% Bemberg fabrics by Gianni Crespi Foderami. The blue lining, trademark of the brand, is a 100% Bemberg™ twill by Brunello. A contemporary convergence of rounded and organic shapes with those that are stiffened and sharp. Minimalistic shapes with pleated constructions and dropped sleeves. Colour is suggested to be worn singularly, head-to-toe or in simple strata layers with complimentary shades.

The patterns are developed with the zero-waste design technique that eliminates textile waste at the design stage (usually, around 15% of textiles go wasted in the production process of fashion clothes).

Focus on transparency and traceability. Design, product development and manufacturing are truly 100% made in Italy, as ingredients are. All the materials are certified, sustainable and produced by companies who are also as committed to responsible innovation as the brand.