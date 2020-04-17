Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin in face of the crisis: "Let's talk!"

The upcoming Fashion Weeks have been cancelled, as have the June trade shows. Almost everywhere in the world, clothing stores are closed or empty.

For the past three weeks, the Fédération has put all its capabilities at your disposal – to listen to you, advise you, transmit your messages to government authorities.

Very early in the crisis, we mobilised to push the government to adopt sweeping support measures such as deferred payments for social security contributions and taxes, extended repayment plans for debt, and easier procedures for establishing partial activity status. We also asked for leading lessors to cancel commercial rents during the containment period, for a postponement of the sales dates, and for massive support for professional training.

Today our heartfelt mission is to go even further in our efforts and to be as involved as possible with your concerns. Though social distancing measures must be respected, we’re convinced that it’s imperative to remain united and connected as a professional group. By sticking together, we’ll be able to face this ordeal and quickly recover the confidence that’s key for our economy to function well.

As part of this motivation, we’ve started a WhatsApp group for professionals where you can ask all your questions and dialogue with our teams. Our goal is to help you make the right decisions.

We’ve also created the Matinales de la Mode webinar series where you can meet experts and talk to them about our sector’s current problems and challenges. The dates and times will soon be listed on our internet site along with some useful documents for industry entrepreneurs.

Let’s talk!

Pierre-François Le Louët

