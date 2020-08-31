Andreas Mehr becomes head of partner management at GoJungo

E-commerce solution provider GoJungo pushes its marketplace offering and brings an experienced e-commerce expert on board.

Buchholz in der Nordheide, 31.08.2020. Online trading is booming - a development that is gaining momentum once again due to the current corona crisis. As small and medium- sized (trading) companies as well as international producers can benefit from this trend, GoJungo offers quickly implementable e-commerce solutions specially tailored to this target group. Now, the Northern German-based provider of marketplace solutions is expanding its international partner management to provide even better support for existing and future customers. A focus is on the textile and interior industries. As of 1 September 2020, Andreas Mehr will strengthen the GoJungo team and take over as head of partner management.

"We are very pleased that with Andreas Mehr, we have gained a proven expert who is interested in both sustainability and digital future orientation and who has many years of experience in the fashion and lifestyle industry," explains Stephan Sommerlik, managing director and COO of GoJungo.

Andreas Mehr is very familiar with the Scandinavian as well as the international fashion industry and has been particularly active in e-business in addition to stationary trade. The e-sales professional previously acted as chief buyer for the fashion departments of the Danish department store chain "Salling" and as purchasing manager of the online fashion provider "STYLEPIT". Most recently, he was responsible for the international expansion of the Danish shoe manufacturer "Woden" and the sustainable fashion producer "Soft Rebels". "I am very much looking forward to working at GoJungo and would like to open up the possibilities of internet retail to exciting brands there," reports Andreas Mehr.

About GoJungo

GoJungo was founded in 2019 as a joint venture between the companies Brands Fashion GmbH from Buchholz in the Nordheide region of Germany and the Scan Thor Group based in Herning (Denmark). Brands Fashion is the market leader for sustainable workwear and merchandising textiles and the Scan Thor Group is one of the largest sourcing agencies in Europe. With its services, GoJungo helps other brands quickly and easily gain a foothold in national and international marketplaces. GoJungo helps its partner companies to find the best service package for each individual brand. Whether it's content creation, fulfilment, B2B and B2C logistics, platform marketing, customer support or billing and monitoring: GoJungo offers everything brands need for a successful kick-off and continued business in the major marketplaces. The North German company also offers the creation and takeover of independent web shops. The start-up itself places great value on transparency and sustainability.