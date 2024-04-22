Connecting cultures: Tobi Brown talks life and gaming on JD Sports' Podcast

The vision of JD Sports to connect globally, inspire locally, and empower individually is vividly embodied in their 'JD in the Duffle Bag' podcast, which directly engages with its audience. This platform is the largest of its kind for interviews with artists, personalities, and entertainers, attracting the most influential figures in youth culture. They visit the JD studio to discuss contemporary issues with hosts Chuckie Online and Elz the Witch.

In a recent episode, YouTuber Tobi Brown, also known as Tobjizzle, joined Chuckie Online to discuss his career in gaming, his goals, finding focus, enjoying life, and experiencing significant moments while sober.

Podcast: JD in the Duffle Bag via Spotify