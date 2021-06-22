JD.com appoints Caroline Scheufele to its board of directors

JD.com, Inc. has announced the appointment of Caroline Scheufele, an entrepreneur, jewellery designer and philanthropist, as an independent director on its board of directors. The company said in a statement that Scheufele will also be member of the board’s nominating and corporate governance committee, effective June 22, 2021.

“It is a true privilege to welcome Scheufele to the board,” said Richard Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, adding, “We are certain that her long track record of success at the top of one of the world’s leading and most highly-trusted luxury brands will be of huge help to us as we continue to build and develop the JD brand into one of the most trusted globally.”

Scheufele, the company added, has over 35 years of experience in the watchmaking and jewellery industry and currently serves as the co-president and artistic director of Chopard, one of the last family-run Swiss watch makers and jewellers and a pioneer in the sustainable luxury goods and ethical gold.

Since 1985, she has held various leadership positions at Chopard, including leading Chopard’s ladies’ collections and developing the jewellery section and later the high-end jewellery department. Scheufele designed Chopard’s first jewellery collection, Happy Diamonds, the Happy Sports watches featuring a combination of steel and diamonds, and the Haute Joaillerie Red Carpet and Animal World collections.

“I would like to thank Richard and the board for their confidence in selecting me. I hope that together we can help the company go from strength to strength,” added Scheufele.

The company further said that Scheufele has also contributed to Chopard’s international exposure by connecting its image with the world of cinema and iconic events, such as the Cannes Film Festival. In 1998, she redesigned the Palme d’Or, the award piece for the Cannes Film Festival and made Chopard the official event partner. In addition, Scheufele is a dedicated philanthropist in support of charitable causes, such as the American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR) and the José Carreras Leukemia Foundation.