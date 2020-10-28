NEWS: MCARTHURGLEN CEO, JULIA CALABRESE, ASSUMES NEW ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN

LONDON, 28 OCTOBER 2020 -- Europe’s leading designer outlet group, McArthurGlen, today announced that its long-serving CEO, Julia Calabrese, will assume the new role of Vice Chairman. Susie McCabe and Joan Jove will succeed her as Co-CEOs.

The appointments take immediate effect and all three executives will report to McArthurGlen Group Chairman, J. W. (Joey) Kaempfer.

Kaempfer said: “After serving as our trusted and much-loved CEO for the past 18 years, Julia Calabrese has expressed her wish to step back from her full-time executive duties. I would like to thank Julia for her long service and dedication to our company over many successful years, and I am delighted that we will continue to benefit from her wise counsel as she takes on her new role.

“Succeeding Julia, we are promoting Susie McCabe and Joan Jove to the joint role of Co-CEO. Their respective backgrounds and skills will be a powerful combination as we continue to transform our business and find new ways to meet and exceed our customers’ expectations.”

McCabe is currently McArthurGlen’s Deputy CEO, a position she has held for the past two years following an extensive career in retail with major fashion brands. She spent four years at Under Armour as Senior Vice President of Global Retail. Prior to that she spent 16 years at Ralph Lauren Corporation holding a number of senior roles in both its full price and outlet businesses.

Jove, who is currently the group’s Managing Director, Southern Europe and Canada, has worked for McArthurGlen for 12 years on both the real estate development and operational sides of the business. He led the development of the company’s two new centres in Vancouver and Malaga and, for the past five years, he has overseen the operations of eight centres in Italy, Spain, Greece and Canada.

Calabrese said: “It has been an absolute pleasure to work with Joey and the team and all of our wonderful brands and business partners. I am confident they will all be in good hands as Susie and Joan take the reins and move the company forward.”