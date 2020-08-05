GAME, SET, OPEN: LIVERPOOL ONE SERVES UP CASTORE LAUNCH

Grosvenor Europe has today announced the opening of premium British sportswear pioneer, Castore, at Liverpool ONE, marking the brand’s bricks and mortar debut outside of London.

The 1,579 sq ft space selected by Castore is situated at 17/18 Manesty’s Lane, in close proximity to the brand’s Liverpool headquarters. It will operate in conjunction with the brand’s existing retail store on London’s Kings Road. The new store offers Castore’s renowned menswear apparel, as well as their newly launched womenswear line, with each piece designed and manufactured using advanced engineering and unique Italian-milled technical fabrics to optimise athletic performance.

Boasting an impressive celebrity following, the brand counts sporting heavyweights such as Andy Murray as fans, with the tennis star joining the brand in 2019 as a board advisor and ambassador and wearing Castore clothing throughout his recent Wimbledon and Australian Open campaigns.

Designed in-house by the Castore team, the brand’s new Liverpool ONE store reflects their ethos ‘Better Never Stops’. The entrance also complements the adjacent Fred Perry boutique, sharing its premium character and association with world-class tennis.

Alison Clegg, Director, Asset Management, Grosvenor Europe, commented: “Castore’s opening reflects the positive momentum we have maintained at Liverpool ONE, despite the challenges of Covid-19. It also signifies our commitment to welcoming unique brands to our retail line-up. Sitting comfortably alongside leading names such as adidas, The North Face and Vans, we are confident Castore will be another Liverpool ONE success, and become a firm favourite with visitors.”

Tom Beahon, Co-Founder at Castore, added: “With our headquarters here in Liverpool it seemed a natural transition for us to open our next store in this vibrant city, and Liverpool ONE, with its fantastic mix of retail, leisure, food and beverage brands has provided the perfect environment within which to open. Following our online inception and entry into the London market, it is so exciting to be launching in our first domestic location, and we are sure Liverpool ONE will become a firm part of our successful brand history.”

The new Castore store will implement its own regulations to welcome guests safely and ensure appropriate social distancing, in line with government directives. Wider measures in place at Liverpool ONE including designated queuing zones, hand sanitiser stations, comprehensive signage, and one-way walkways where possible.

Liverpool ONE has also released new figures showing the highest visitor footfall and spend at the destination since retailers reopened their doors on 15 June. In late July, there were 380,000 visitors in one week, reflecting 66% of the footfall recorded for the same week in 2019. Sales for the period since reopening also continue to rise, now at a total of 72% compared to the same timeframe last year.

CBRE and Metis acted for Liverpool ONE, while Castore dealt directly.