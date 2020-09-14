LIVERPOOL ONE FORGES LUXURY FUTURE WITH RENEWAL OF DAVID M ROBINSON

Grosvenor Europe has announced that British luxury jewellery retailer, David M Robinson (DMR), has committed to a five-year lease renewal of its boutique on South John Street at Liverpool ONE.

The signing marks the continuation of a strong affiliation between the award-winning retailer and the destination, with DMR representing one of Liverpool ONE’s original tenants.

DMR was founded in Liverpool in the 1960s as a small jewellery workshop but has made its transition to luxury jewellery through its award-winning collections. The company is now an Authorised Dealer for Rolex in each of its four showrooms and for Patek Philippe in London and Cheshire.

Alison Clegg, Director, Asset Management, Grosvenor Europe, commented: “It’s a pleasure for Liverpool ONE to play a part in the local success story that is David M Robinson, and we’re pleased to have had the opportunity to build a relationship with the family business since the launch of Liverpool ONE. As part of its luxury DNA, David M Robinson has always placed great emphasis on providing the highest level of customer service, and in doing so, shown the importance of a physical retail presence for brands. The premium experience is a key aspect of our retail strategy for Liverpool ONE, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with David M Robinson as part of these plans.”

John Robinson, Managing Director at David M Robinson, commented: “Following our milestone 50th anniversary last year, we are delighted to confirm this lease renewal at Liverpool ONE which marks an exciting new chapter for DMR. With our heritage link to the city, and history at the destination, maintaining our bricks and mortar presence at Liverpool ONE is crucial to our business. We pride ourselves on the showroom experience we offer and the way we engage with our customers in this space. Liverpool ONE has the ability to attract visitors from all over the UK and further afield.”

The signing follows news that world-leading beauty brand M·A·C Cosmetics has officially launched its 2,654 sq ft retail space at Liverpool ONE, serving as the brand’s new flagship location in the city. As well, premium British sportswear pioneer, Castore, has made its physical retail debut outside of London with the launch of store on Liverpool ONE’s Manesty’s Lane.

CBRE and Metis acted for Liverpool ONE. Howard Kennedy acted for David M Robinson.