Pronovias Group sees an 810% increase in virtual appointments

Pronovias Group, the global leader in the luxury bridal sector, continues to drive digital transformation. Since it launched virtual appointments in early April 2020, 18,000 brides-to-be across the world have engaged. This represents an increase of 810%.

Just one week after Pronovias introduced the service, 2,500 customers demonstrated an interest, converting almost 50 of virtual appointments from brides-to-be from from four countries; Spain, United States, Mexico and France. Now, two and a half months later, the service is available in a total of eight countries (Spain, United States, Mexico, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Portugal and Poland) and, to date, over 400 brides have requested virtual appointments. This equates to virtual appointments almost doubling month-on-month.

With new health and safety protocols limiting the number of people allowed in a store at any one time, virtual appointments are increasing. In addition to saving time and avoiding travel, online appointments allow the bride to involve as many loved ones as she likes in the experience, conserving one of the most intimate and exciting bridal moments; choosing a wedding dress with the help of your best friends and family. During virtual appointments, the bride-to-be is shown a pre-selection of dresses based on her personal style and wish list. Most virtual appointments are followed up by a trip to the physical store to finalize the purchase and perfect the fit.

Amandine Ohayon, CEO of Pronovias Group, says: “At this time of social distancing and concern for health and safety, our virtual appointments allow brides to enjoy a unique and exclusive experience. Interestingly, it has similarities to the way appointments were traditionally managed by luxury fashion houses, when a designer would hand-pick a selection of dresses based on the bride’s personal preferences and body type.”

The principle of virtual appointments was also introduced with our wholesale clients worldwide. Since April 2020, Pronovias Group has engaged with its customers and wholesalers through a digital showroom. Everything they need – from the inspiration collection, to dresses, sample fabrics, and accessories – is available to view from group’s five brands: Pronovias, St.Patrick, Nicole, White One and Lady Bird. 2300 sessions were recorded since its launch. This way, customers have been enabled to place an order without having to visit a physical store or showroom.