RED CONSTRUCTION APPOINTED TO £17m REDEVELOPMENT OF TOWNSEND HOUSE IN VICTORIA

Hong Kong-based global developer ITC Properties has appointed RED Construction Group to the £17m redevelopment of Townsend House in the heart of London’s Victoria district.

Located at 5 Greycoat Place in a prominent junction of the City of Westminster, the consented 35,500 sq ft project will serve a mix of commercial and residential purposes, and is set to be completed by Summer 2022.

In conjunction with architects Squire and Partners, Farringdon-based main contractor RED Construction will deliver the six storey building, including basement space and the creation of retail units along the ground floor. Four floors will be assigned to workspace, while an additional 2,400 sq ft upper floor has been proposed for premium duplex apartments, subject to planning.

Designed to follow the curved line of the street, Townsend House will be fitted with contemporary sandstone as a fascia to the façade with dark bronze spandrels, positioned to define the different uses within the building. Sympathetic to the surrounding Art Deco-inspired architecture and heritage of the previous building at the site, the development will also feature projecting bay windows, and intricate metalwork and scalloped details across the exterior.

Graham Sturge, Managing Director of RED Construction, commented on the appointment: “We are looking forward to delivering such a prominent project in central London, which will provide a diverse range of purposes, particularly as the capital starts working towards its recovery from the Covid-19 crisis. Townsend House encompasses all of RED Construction’s specialities, and the scale of the project will really allow us to engage all our capabilities while aligning with our controlled growth strategy. The unique brief will also enable us to draw on our recent experiences in delivering Axtell House and 14 Park Crescent, both of which presented complex logistical challenges and bespoke architectural features.”

Peter Walder, an advisor for ITC Properties, also commented: “Following the professionalism, expertise and confidence shown by RED Construction throughout the tender process for this project, we are very pleased to make this appointment. Townsend House will provide a breadth of opportunities for the Victoria area of London, and it is fantastic to have RED Construction on board to deliver our vision while breathing life back into the capital.”

RED Construction will commence works on the Townsend House redevelopment in January, with demolition already underway at the site.

The announcement follows RED Construction’s recent appointment for the comprehensive Edwardian-inspired mixed-use refurbishment project at 20-23 Greville Street in Holborn, London, set for completion in Summer 2021.

The project also aligns with the recent delivery of Axtell House, a state-of-the-art commercial office redevelopment project in Soho, London, showcasing RED Construction’s aptitude for considered restoration, delivered to the highest quality with sustainability credentials. Also relevant is RED Construction’s completion of 14 Park Crescent, encompassing the construction and fit-out of nine luxury apartments nearby London’s Regent’s Park, exhibiting authentic Regency architecture.