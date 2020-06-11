RED CONSTRUCTION APPOINTED TO COMPLETE ANGEL CENTRAL TRANSFORMATION

LONDON, 11 June – CBRE Global Investors has today announced that London-based construction firm, RED, has been appointed to complete the refurbishment and reimagined Angel Central, Islington, by late November.

RED Construction is working with the development managers Queensberry to deliver the second phase of the overall £16m masterplan by CBRE Global Investors to create further retail, additional leisure, and restaurant space plus an outdoor terrace area via a new link bridge. Phase one investment works included the redesign of an existing carpark into new retail and leisure space, now home to bespoke fitness operator FRAME, and the creation of a 15,500 sq ft flagship retail unit for Uniqlo - both launched late last year.

The second phase of the transformation with RED Construction, includes the elevation of the iconic 12-tonne ‘Angel Wings’ sculpture at the heart of the scheme, by 3.5 metres, an innovative process utilising the company’s extensive expertise. In addition, the team will deliver the new pedestrian link bridge and balcony extensions to the first-floor walkways. An existing retail unit is to be converted to a restaurant with double-height fully-glazed curtain walling system with terracotta baguettes installed as a feature façade and to provide a brise soleil.

Beneath the new link bridge, an ellipse-shaped fully glazed kiosk unit is to be introduced within the central plaza alongside new concrete faced steps and additional seating and landscaping planters, all providing an enhanced look and feel to the environment. The existing ceilings, lighting, paving and balustrading to the public areas will be fully replaced and create a more modern appearance.

Commenting on the plans for Angel Central, Ciara Hanrahan, Asset Manager at CBRE Global Investors, said: “Our investment in the redevelopment of Angel Central has been a long-term plan for the destination. We wanted to provide the local community with a reimagined space and enhanced offer that includes more restaurants, outdoor seating and leisure – all building on the existing strong mix within the scheme such as O2 Academy, Vue Cinema and Frame. Now more so than ever, we want visitors to feel safe and enjoy the new look Angel Central and we are looking forward to RED Construction delivering our vision.”

As development managers for the overall redevelopment, James Coulsey at Queensberry, added: ”Aspects of this second phase of the project are very technical, such as the raising of the Angel Central wings, a focal point for the destination, and we needed a firm who has the expertise in working on projects in city centres to be able to deliver this whilst also being able to work within the strict health and safety guidelines during this time.”

Graham Sturge Managing Director of Farringdon based RED Construction commented: “We are proud to be working with CBRE Global Investors on such an exciting and creative project and utilising our experience to ensure the safe delivery of this extensive refurbishment.”

This appointment follows the announcement of the re-opening of the scheme to the public on June 15, joining current brands, Pret A Manger and Wagamama, already trading a takeaway and or delivery service. CBRE Global Investors and Angel Central have been working in collaboration with local stakeholders such as Islington Metropolitan Police, Islington BID (Business Improvement District), Islington Council and TfL, and have implemented many stringent measures to ensure the wellbeing of all staff, employees and visitors to Angel Central is considered and to provide a welcoming and safe environment.