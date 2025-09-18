Superdry returns to Nottingham with the launch of its new 'Superdry & Co' store this Thursday

Superdry is proud to announce its return to Nottingham with the opening of a brand-new Superdry & Co store on Thursday, 18th September 2025. This marks the brand's first store launch this year, and introduces a new premium concept designed to elevate the customer experience.

Located on the corner of Low Pavement and Lister Gate in the city centre, the 6,000 sq. ft store features a lighter, brighter, and more contemporary design - the perfect environment to showcase Superdry's AW25 collection of preppy, timeless pieces.

As part of the brand's ongoing commitment to sustainable fashion, the store also includes a vintage clothing section, giving customers the opportunity to shop unique, pre-loved styles alongside its latest collections.

Julian Dunkerton, Superdry CEO & Founder, commented:

"We're delighted to be returning to Nottingham and to unveil the new 'Superdry & Co' store format to our valued customers in this vibrant city. The new design is lighter and brighter, creating the perfect backdrop for our AW25 collection of preppy and sophisticated pieces that inspire confidence and timeless style. I encourage the people of Nottingham to come and visit us with a fresh eye, and to rediscover the best of our brand."