The new Good Tee SS21 Womenswear collection has been released. The collection is inspired by sustainable styles that look good, feel good and do good. The theme of this collection is coziness. Being cozy can look good too.

The main colors for this are Blush pink, storm grey, white and black. The Good Tee SS21 collection will be delivered on March 31st and May 1st of this year, with a total of 2 deliveries.

“Yes, clothing is made by people, not machines”’’, says the Good Tee.