The Sustainable Pop-Up and Vilshenko choose the King's Road to trade post covid-19

THE SUSTAINABLE POP-UP CHOOSES THE KINGS ROAD,

WHILST VILSHENKO UPSIZES POST COVID-19

Sloane Stanley announces The Sustainable Pop-Up, has today launched at 320 King’s Road, within Chelsea’s iconic shopping destination; whilst sustainable clothing and lifestyle brand, Vilshenko, have upsized to a 1,298 sq ft unit at 336 King’s Road.

In situ until 17 August, The Sustainable Pop-Up will promote a more mindful way to retail, providing sustainable luxury fashion with a conscience. The multi-brand concept aims to offer a 360 degree shopping experience by combining fashion with industry experts, wellbeing mentors and influencers. In response to the issues covid-19 has highlighted within the fashion industry - one of the largest polluting industries in the world - The Sustainable Pop-Up hope to inspire more people to shop sustainably. Creating a space that has been designed to focus on customer service and education, the store will be launched alongside an online offering, enabling flexibility for trading.

Inspired by its Russian heritage, Vilshenko, offers feminine floral designs and homeware in sustainably sourced quality fabrics, having continued to trade successfully throughout the crisis online, the brand are now responding to customer demand and have opened their new larger store format allowing for more socially distanced shopping. On a flexible pop-up lease based on turnover rent, the store will feature four collections on the ground floor and archived pieces on the lower ground floor with traditional Russian elements incorporated throughout from Russian dolls to traditional costumes.

Isabella Broden, Founder and Creative Director at The Sustainable Pop-Up, commented: “This has been a very difficult time for many businesses but it has shone a spotlight on the importance of introducing more ethical practices and working towards a sustainable future.

“We needed a strong trading solution that was flexible and responsive to the post pandemic world around us, bridging the gap between digital and bricks and mortar retail. We have previously had two successful pop-up tenancies on the Kings Road, it is one of our favourite and best-performing locations so choosing the estate was an obvious choice. We hope to resume business as usual and are optimistic about our timing.”

Commenting on the launch, Hannah Grievson, Property Director at Sloane Stanley said: “We understand the challenges many brands are going to need to overcome as we slowly start to reopen our destinations and high streets. We want to welcome and support independent brands such as The Sustainable Pop-Up and Vilshenko on flexible short term pop-up leases, and also brands that have a strong future retailing message. Pop-ups are celebrated within the estate allowing visitors to enjoy seasonally appropriate retail as well as a refreshed brand offering, but also pop-ups offer brands an accessible retail opportunity and exposure to a diverse and engaged audience, which is even more important now than ever.”

Savills and Miles Commercial represented Sloane Stanley. The Sustainable Pop-Up and Vilshenko represented themselves.