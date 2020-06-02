Two new luxury Malls open in Bejing and Xian: China restarts after the lockdown

The Italian architecture Studio Vudafieri-Saverino Partners has designed the interiors for SKP Malls.

Over 6000 square metres of fahsion, interpreted in the name of style, functionality and flexibility.

China restarts after the health emergency. One sign of the rebirth of the world's biggest luxury market is the completion of two SKP (Shin Kong Place) Malls in the capital Beijing and the metropolis of Xian. International chain of Department Stores, SKP is the absolute leader in high-end retail in China, hosting brands such as Chanel, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Dior, Prada, Gucci, Bulgari and Cartier.

The interior has been designed by Vudafieri-Saverino Partners: the Milanese architecture studio - based in Shanghai since 2012 - was chosen for its extensive experience in the luxury and fashion retail sector, having previously worked for brands such as Delvaux, Pucci, Tod's, Moschino, Jimmy Choo...

The concept

The project involved a total of more than 6000 sqm over 5 floors in Beijing and 4 in Xian. The aim of the project was to offer customers a shopping experience in line with the value of the brands hosted within the Mall. At the same time, it was essential for SKP to create an open, flexible space that could be quickly adjusted to suit the brands on display and the changing collections.

Architects Tiziano Vudafieri and Claudio Saverino translated into interior design that sense of sophisticated luxury that is SKP’s hallmark, giving each floor of the Mall a specific thematic identity, in line with the type of products on sale and the target audience. All environments share a functional, flexible design, able to adapt to an ever-changing variety of labels and products.

Furniture and partitions, designed by Vudafieri-Saverino Partners, guarantee the layout’s flexibility, dividing up the rooms and creating unexpected corners. Strolling through the sections dedicated to the different brands and collections, customers come upon comfortable lounges, where they can take a break and soak in the warm, friendly atmosphere.

The spaces

Vudafieri-Saverino Partners’ intervention focused on the "SKP Select" areas: a selection of women's and men's clothing, lifestyle accessories and household products, each proposed on a different floor of the Mall, with single-brand corners and shared collections.

Custom-made furniture, different finishes and materials give a distinctive identity to each floor, interpreting the overall concept in an ever-changing language. The partitions themselves, a key element of the project, change their characteristics with the thematic areas: they can take the form of transparent display units or of high and closed furniture, covered with wallpaper, fabrics, or precious metal mesh.

The Men's collection presents a dynamic automotive-inspired design, the Women's is characterised by classic and refined furnishings, while the youthful Lifestyle proposals recall an innovative and technological world.

The space dedicated to the Home presents a succession of domestic settings, divided by mobile walls embellished with refined wallpaper. The furnishings, again designed by Vudafieri-Saverino Partners, are inspired by Franco Albini's famous bookcase of the 50s'-60s, one of the icons of Italian design.

In the footwear area, a total of almost 1000 sqm located in the basement of the two malls, the furnishings are characterised by soft lines and a limited use of few materials, so as to spotlight the product. The transparent partitions, raised from the ground, allow the different brands to be separated, while maintaining a single open and flexible space. Displays, tables and totems present a simple, linear design: laid out on a number of levels, they create an orderly display, with attention being drawn to the more important products.