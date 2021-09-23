Wildberries starts sales in the Baltic region
The large international online retailer Wildberries announces the opening of e-stores in Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia
Customers can place their orders at lt.wildberries.ru, lv.wildberries.ru и ee.wildberries.ru in English and Russian languages, and soon mobile applications based on iOS and Android will be available.
Wildberries offers its new customers from the Baltic countries about 10 million products from 50 thousand brands: from clothing, footwear and accessories for adults and children, cosmetics, perfumes, toys and baby products to electronics, books, stationery and household goods.
We are pleased to offer our new customers from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia a wide range of unique products in the both premium and mass-segment, many of which were not previously available in the countries, "- commented in Wildberries press-office.
Orders are delivered by international logistics operators. Customers can receive their orders in 270 partner pickup points in Estonia, 210 in Latvia and 300 in Lithuania, as well as by courier delivery to the home or office if the pickup point is far from the client. Delivery to pick-up points takes 8 - 10 days and costs 7€. The cost of express courier delivery depends on the number of items in the cart, the minimum price - 20 €, delivery time 2 - 4 working days. For more details on the terms of delivery orders can be found in the section "Terms of delivery" on the website.
In 2021 the online retailer started sales in 7 new countries: Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the United States, France, Spain and Italy. After launching online stores in the Baltic states, the geography of Wildberries' presence counts 17 countries.
Wildberries
Wildberries is a large international online retailer, operating for 17 years. The company's geography of presence covers 17 countries: Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, the USA, France, Italy, Spain, Germany, Poland, Slovakia, Russia, Israel, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia. The sales of Wildberries in 2020 grew by 74% to $6 billion.
More than 2,3 million orders are processed daily on Wildberries.
Wildberries assortment has more than 14,5 million SKUs of products from 180,000 brands: clothing and footwear, accessories, beauty products, baby products, technology and electronics, household goods, jewelry, food, books and more.