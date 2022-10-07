Adidas UK reports increase in FY21 sales, profit

The UK arm of sportswear giant Adidas has reported an increase in sales and profitability in the year ended December 2021.

The company’s turnover came in at 1.29 billion pounds, up 23.6 percent from the 1.05 billion pounds it posted a year earlier.

“This represents a return to normal trading levels following the effects of Covid-19 on sales in 2020,” the company said.

Meanwhile, it made a post-tax profit of 32.3 million pounds, up from 20.4 million pounds the prior year.