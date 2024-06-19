Anthropologie announces winners of YoungArts x Anthropologie 'Leading with Creativity' 2024 Awards

Lifestyle brand Anthropologie has revealed the winners of the YoungArts x Anthropologie 'Leading with Creativity' Awards, an annual event that celebrates young artists from diverse backgrounds.

Five young artists were chosen as the recipients of the YoungArts 'Leading with Creativity' Awards and given a 10,000 USD grant each. The 2024 winners include Tiarra Bell, a Philadelphia furniture designer whose work narrates spiritual stories; Andie Aylsworth, a London-based indigenous artist who integrates traditional ecological knowledge and foraging into nature-inspired tapestries; Maya Ragazzo, an LA-based interdisciplinary artist who uses scale models, painting, drawing, and wearable art to create folk art-inspired worlds; July Londono, a Miami fashion designer and multimedia artist, re-imagining childhood aesthetics in her wearable designs; and Walker Bankson, a Wilmington photographer, who uses his craft to engage and educate in contested Southern spaces and document private moments.

Anthropologie x YoungArts logo Credits: Anthropologie

Hosted in collaboration with YoungArts, a foundation that nurtures talented young artists across the United States, the awards are a part of Anthrologie’s wider commitment to supporting emerging talent. "Creatives are the heart and soul of Anthropologie," said Elizabeth Preis, global chief marketing officer at Anthropologie Group, in a statement. "Through our partnership with YoungArts, we aim to empower the next generation of artists, providing them with platforms to showcase their talent and work on a global scale. We are thrilled to support these recipients on their artistic journeys."

Next to receiving a grant, each winner will also receive mentorship and support from Anthropologie team members, including the brand’s experts in social media, buying, packaging, and operations. Additionally, the winners will be able to sell their artwork commission-free on Anthropologie's digital marketplace, keeping 100 percent of the sales. This partnership aims to give artists independence, creative freedom, and exposure to Anthropologie's extensive customer base.

From this August onwards, the winners' work will be showcased in a dedicated digital art gallery for exclusive shopping. "Anthropologie's unwavering support for artists has been evident from the start, and we're immensely thankful and proud of our collaborative achievements," said Clive Chang, president of YoungArts, in a statement. "The opportunity for YoungArts award winners to showcase and sell their artwork at Anthropologie is truly thrilling. I'm filled with both anticipation and enthusiasm as we look ahead to the promising future of our partnership."