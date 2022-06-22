Boohoo launches modest collection with GFW designer

Fast fashion e-tailer Boohoo has launched its first modest collection with Graduate Fashion Week (GFW), designed by fashion design graduate Sameera Mohmed from the University of Central Lancashire.

The 30-piece womenswear collection has been designed with modesty in mind, made with opaque fabrics, floor-length hemlines, longer sleeves and relaxed silhouettes. Key styles include co-ord suits and tracksuits, satin dresses, modest swimwear, oversized poplin dresses and bright headscarves.

Image: Boohoo

Boohoo partnered with GFW in October 2021 to launch a competition to challenge graduate talent to design four complete outfits with a focus on creating a more sustainable commercial range for the e-tailer. As the winner, Mohmed received a 3,000 cash prize and the chance to develop her collection commercially with the brand.

The concept behind Mohmed’s collection was “to create a diverse, more sustainable and modest clothing range which caters to all women no matter their race and belief,” explains the graduate, while taking inspiration from influencer Batul Bazzi, who “shows that modesty can still be fashionable”.

Image: Boohoo

Boohoo design manager, Penny Armstrong, said in a statement: “Sameera’s work really stood out to us when reviewing all of the entries, the focus on modest clothing as well as sustainability was refreshing and something that ties with our journey in actioning solutions to a more sustainable boohoo future.

“We loved that Sameera really looked at the website as a customer and identified products that we need to include in our more sustainable ranges. I think Sameera really tapped into our Boohoo values and the mood, ideas and product were true to our ever-expanding customer base whilst also being ready for the future.”

Image: Boohoo