Condé Nast names new chief business officer of style division

Elizabeth Webbe Lunny has been named Condé Nast’s new chief business officer of the company’s style division. She succeeds Susan Plagemann, the former publisher of Vogue, who recently exited the company after 11 years.

In her new role, Lunny will oversee fashion and luxury advertising and lead the business strategy for Vogue, GQ, and Vanity Fair in the U.S. Lunny’s resume includes stints at Bustle, T Magazine, and other business roles at Condé Nast.

Condé Nast is still in the process of streamlining its operations and consolidating leadership positions after a global merger. Over on the editorial and content side of things, the company has been naming various editorial directors to their international editions taking the place of editors-in-chief as certain magazine brands work on sharing more content and resources.