Destination XL appoints Jonathan Sainsbury as chief digital and analytics officer

Jonathan Sainsbury is joining Destination XL Group, Inc. as chief digital and analytics officer today.

Sainsbury, the company said in a release, brings 20 years of marketing experience, specifically as it relates to performance marketing, analytics and strategic planning.

Commenting on Sainsbury’s appointment, Harvey Kanter, the company’s president and CEO said: “Jon’s profound level of experience working with digitally native brands, which have transitioned into brick and mortar, provides DXL with the additional leverage needed to meaningfully affect our ongoing transformation and commitment to building out a digitally-driven marketing organisation.”

“This strategic hire will continue to focus the organisation on customer engagement through data-driven personalization, loyalty and digital marketing,” Kanter added.

Sainsbury spent over 17 years with Blue Nile, an online retailer of fine jewellery, where he was most recently their chief strategy officer and president of international. Prior to that, he held a number of leadership positions, including as chief revenue officer, vice president and head of strategy and vice president of marketing.

Prior to Blue Nile, Sainsbury was an associate consultant with the management consulting firm Bain & Company. Most recently, he has led his own consulting business focused on digital growth strategy, with clients spanning direct-to-consumer retail, omni-channel retail and enterprise technology.

At DXL, the company added, he will be responsible for all digital initiatives across the organisation, including building the brand digitally, driving traffic to stores, digital and mobile commerce, the Company’s overarching digital marketing strategy and analytics practice, reporting to the company’s chief marketing officer.

“I look forward to expanding upon our capabilities in performance marketing, digital commerce, and analytics while furthering our mission to create a word-class omni-channel shopping experience for the big and tall man,” added Sainsbury.