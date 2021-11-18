Foot Locker implements organisational restructuring

New-york based athletic retailer Foot Locker has announced a number of organisational enhancements as part of its advancement towards long-term global growth and omnichannel ecosystem progress.

Franklin R. Bracken, currently the company’s executive vice president and chief executive officer of North America, has been promoted to chief operating officer and omnichannel customer experience, including global technology and supply chain. Bracken will be reporting to Foot Locker’s chairman and CEO, Richard Johnson.

Additionally, Susan Kuhn will be promoted to president EMEA and general manager of Foot Locker Europe, coming from her position as senior vice president, general manager of Foot Locker Europe.

The retailer’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Andrew Gray, has also expanded his responsibilities and will now be leading the Commercial area to fuel Foot Locker’s growth strategy. Gray has been tasked with driving product leadership, elevating omnichannel marketing and accelerating customer and commercial development.

“It’s an exciting time at Foot Locker as we execute our strategic priorities,” said Johnson, in a statement. “The marketplace and consumers we serve are changing dynamically, making this an ideal time to enhance an integrated omnichannel ecosystem and to strengthen our commercial capabilities.”

He continued: “The addition of these key roles creates a more streamlined and agile organisational structure that builds on the success of our geo-focused growth strategy.”

Furthermore, Foot Locker has also created a new chief strategy, innovation and development officer role, which will oversee corporate strategy, business innovation and corporate development. The retailer has begun its search process to select the executive for the position.