Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation launches learning programme

The Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation, the charity from footwear retailer Kurt Geiger, has announced a new academy, Business by Design, which will offer a dedicated learning programme designed by young people for young people.

Kurt Geiger launched the Kindness Foundation in September 2022 to give young people opportunities, support, and tools to enter the creative industry. Business by Design will serve young people aged 18-20, particularly those from underrepresented backgrounds, to help unlock their full potential with a blended programme that places paid work experience alongside inspirational masterclasses.

The Business by Design pilot programme will include 20 young people and will run from September 2023 to July 2024, and will offer masterclasses and hands-on skill sessions in design, buying, marketing, e-commerce, graphic design, visual merchandising, sales, finance, merchandising, and social media, complete with mentorship directly from experienced Kurt Geiger professionals.

Neil Clifford, chief executive at Kurt Geiger, said in a statement: “Since the Kindness Foundation began in 2022, our hope was that, beyond offering grants and supporting other incredible organisations, we could deliver something even more meaningful directly to young people.

“To accomplish this, we have created an innovative programme of our own, Business By Design and I’m proud to celebrate Kurt Geiger’s 60th anniversary with the launch of an inspiring and inclusive initiative designed to truly make a difference.”

Kurt Geiger to finance in-house learning programme Business by Design

The Kurt Geiger Kindness Foundation x Art Start Credits: Kurt Geiger

When Kurt Geiger launched the charity last year, it pledged to raise 1 million pounds a year to be redeployed into several global social impact initiatives to financially support young people in their goals of a creative career. Currently, the Kindness Foundation has raised more than 500,000 through the Kurt Cares Loyalty programme, where for each purchase of an eligible online and in-store item, Kurt Geiger donates 1 pound to the charity.

In less than a year, the Kindness Foundation has joined forces with a number of charity partners across the UK and the US to support young people aged 13-25 to provide practical career support and opportunities. The Foundation’s UK charity partners include Accumulate, The Art School for the Homeless; JE Delve, a grassroots youth charity founded by the late Jamal Edwards; Arts Emergency, an award-winning mentoring charity; Cocoon - Care After Care, a charity that provides financial and practical support to young care leavers to improve living conditions; Rocking Your Teens, a platform helping teenagers discovering their career of choice.

US-based non-profit partners include Gurls Talk, a community-led non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting the mental health and well-being of adolescent girls and young women, and Art Start, a creative organisation supporting historically marginalised youth.