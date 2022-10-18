Macy’s appoints SVP of Center Core and Beauty

US department store Macy’s has announced the appointment of Julie Walsh as its new senior vice president, general business manager of Center Core and Beauty.

Currently, Walsh serves in the company as vice president, divisional business manager for fragrances.

During this role, she was responsible for building the retailer’s fragrance destination.

In her new position, in which she will report to Macy’s chief merchandising officer, Nata Dvir, Walsh will be tasked with leading the Center Core and Beauty merchandise organisation, including the store’s beauty, jewellery, handbags, shoes and accessories departments.

Walsh has held various leadership roles within Macy’s, including within Fine Jewellery and Prestige Cosmetics.

From beginning her career at the company, where she started as an executive trainee, she has garnered extensive experience and already established partnerships in the categories she will now be overseeing.

In a release, Dvir said on Walsh’s appointment: “I am so excited to share Julie’s promotion. As a member of our merchant organisation for over two decades, we have watched her grow in her career and excel in advancing our strategy.

“I am confident that her leadership, collaborative approach and ability to create meaningful experiences in-store and online through best-in-class product offerings will continue to help drive this business forward.”