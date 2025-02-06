New generation of fashion designers shines at AMFI 2025 Graduation Show

Twice a year, fashion enthusiasts in the Netherlands eagerly await the AMFI Graduation Show, a festive evening in which up-and-coming talent literally and figuratively conquers the stage. This time, this spectacular highlight took place for the first time at DOOR OPEN SPACE in Amsterdam, an industrial venue that provided the perfect backdrop for the innovative graduation collections which dazzled with their craftsmanship.

Credits: All collection Graduation Show

On stage: physical and digital looks

The fashion school's versatility was reflected on the catwalk in powerful looks and bold eye- catchers. In a mix of physical and digital designs, AMFI students showed their technical skills as well as their creative outlook on the future of fashion. One of the digital designers, Rhandy van Duin, impressed with his provocative collection on the theme of self-love and sexuality. With six layered looks, he explored gender expression, self-acceptance and empowerment in a digital context. Rhandy's question to the audience, "Who are you when the screen turns you on?", left no one unmoved. His digital presentation received thunderous applause.

Credits: Rhandy van Duin

Personal growth and traditional details

Maeggie Weigel offered an updated and modern interpretation of traditional clothing with her Mary Magdalene collection. Born and raised in Wolnzach, Germany, she comes from a region where traditional attire is deeply rooted in the culture. She incorporates elements - such as 'Lederhosen', 'Dirndl' and embroidery - in her designs in an innovative way. With her powerful looks, Maeggie engaged the audience with a story of rebellion, self-acceptance and individual growth during the show. "I show that I have gone my own way, but now also embrace my roots ," she says. The final piece, a contemporary wedding dress with an impressive train, beautifully symbolised the fusion of classic and modern design.

Fashion as a lifeline

Ruben.jai Braun had the honour of closing the show. He used the catwalk to tell a powerful and personal story. Inspired by the raw 90s hip-hop culture and his own journey to creative freedom, he combines denim, leather and jersey in surprising and innovative ways. His artisanal washes embody a unique balance of raw and luxurious. The silhouettes are modern and innovative; snug around the shoulders and chest and oversized in length. "Fashion saved my life," says Ruben, who had fallen on hard times before he started the degree programme. His collection reflects his transformation and ambition, and shows how he now has the tools to tell inspiring and compelling stories through fashion.

Credits: Collection Ruben.jai Braun, pictures by Peter Stigter

A New Standard for Fashion Presentations

They have only just started, but these 28 fashion changemakers have enriched the fashion world with their fantastic AMFI Graduation Show. The unforgettable evening was all about their creativity and innovation, and in the raw setting of DOOR OPEN SPACE, each and every one of the graduation collections came to life.