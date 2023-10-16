NYU Stern's Fashion & Luxury MBA: Your Gateway to the Fashion Industry

The world of fashion and luxury needs a fresh wave of passionate innovators and business-savvy leaders. NYU Stern’s one-year Fashion & Luxury MBA is the first of its kind program dedicated to cultivating talented individuals who will dedicate their careers to finding creative solutions to challenges in fashion and luxury. NYU Stern's immersive course work will give you the chance to experience business in the real world all while taking full advantage of New York City.

Learn more about the Fashion & Luxury MBA Program and how to apply below.

Fast Paced and Immersive

NYU Stern’s Fashion & Luxury MBA starts each May and students graduate the following May. This accelerated MBA will transform your professional trajectory through academic programming that is immersive, hands-on, and project-based. The curriculum includes core classes in business, fashion, and luxury. You will build skills through courses such as Leadership and Marketing as well as Consumer Behavior, Retail Strategy & Analytics, and Next Generation Fashion. You will work on projects for companies and executives who are top decision makers through real-time experiential learning opportunities called Stern Solutions.

Credits: NYU Stern

Integrated within the Industry

Fashion and luxury companies increasingly seek to add talent who have a business mindset to their organizations. NYU Stern’s Careers Team is the support system that guides students to fill these industry needs. The Careers Team provides one-on-one counseling sessions, workshops, and peer mentorship. The school’s connection to c-suite leaders through its Fashion & Luxury Council is an unmatched resource that sets students up to navigate their careers through one-on-one time with executives.

Credits: NYU Stern

Hyper-focused and Collaborative Community

While you pursue success in your career, you will also form close bonds with classmates who have diverse backgrounds and a shared commitment to transforming this constantly evolving industry. The tight-knit cohort will be the foundation of your professional network, enriching your personal and professional journey while at NYU Stern and as a graduate.

The academics, career support, and community at Stern will help to propel your career into the next phase of your journey.

Application: Simplified and Flexible

The admissions committee is a resource for you throughout the application process.

When you apply, you will have the opportunity to highlight your professional and academic experience. The admissions committee will also have the chance to get to know you personally and where you want to go next in your career through NYU Stern’s unique essays such as the “Pick Six” (an essay where you submit six images). To further showcase your “emotional quotient (EQ),” NYU Stern asks for one “EQ endorsement” from someone who can speak to your work as a teammate and leader. You will need to submit a standardized test score — the GMAT, GRE, EA, are among the many accepted tests. NYU Stern provides the option to apply for a test waiver.