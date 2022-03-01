Poundland to drive e-commerce growth through new acquisition

Budget retailer Poundland has taken new steps in its strategy of powering a national roll-out for its pilot e-commerce operation.

Through the newly acquired Poundshop.com, a seven-year-old value e-tailer the retailer has completed the purchase of, Poundland looks to accelerate the development and scale up its own online presence, for which it has recently expanded from its pilot in Birmingham and Walsall into new regions.

Following the takeover of Poundshop.com, which was acquired for an undisclosed sum, the e-tailer’s chairman Steve Smith and CEO Chris Maddox will aid in the company’s integration into Poundland, led by Poundland’s retail and transformation director Austin Cooke. Cooke will also lead the day-to-day operation of Poundland’s online business.

The deal further includes Poundshop.com’s intellectual property, online platform, the picking and fulfilment operations, as well as retaining its colleagues and customer base, for which the company has said it will continue to complete orders for.

As stated in a release, Poundland has said its pilot service has been met with significant demand, which it plans to build on through the acquisition by widening its online offering to include its Pep&co clothing brand and homeware.

It is also planning on expanding beyond the UK, offering an online service for The Republic of Ireland.

It comes as Poundland continues to rapidly grow its physical store presence too, closely following the opening of its largest store to date in Nottingham.