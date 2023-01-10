Shoe Zone's sales and profit increase in FY22

In the 52 weeks to October 1, 2022, Shoe Zone’s total revenues were 156.2 million pounds compared to 119.1 million pounds in 2021.

The company reported pre-tax profit of 13.6 million pounds for the period compared to 9.5 million pounds last year and 11.2 million pounds against 9.5 million pounds in 2021 on an adjusted basis, with an earnings per share of 21.74p.

Stores delivered revenues of 129.8 million pounds compared to 88.6 million pounds in the previous year.

Digital revenues were 26.4 million pounds compared to 30.5 million pounds in 2021, a reduction of 13.5 percent which the company said, were in line with management expectations post pandemic.

Shoe Zone ended the period trading out of 360 stores, having closed 63 stores, opened 13 new stores and converted a further 11 existing stores to the new formats.