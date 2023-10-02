Stuart Weitzman signs eyewear agreement with Safilo

Safilo Group and luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman have entered into an exclusive global licensing agreement, that runs through June 2029, for the design, manufacturing and distribution of Stuart Weitzman branded sunglasses and optical eyewear collections.

“Building on our long history and successful collaboration with Tapestry, Inc. we are very proud to start this new partnership with Stuart Weitzman, an iconic brand that is synonymous with women’s global luxury footwear,” said Angelo Trocchia, CEO of Safilo Group.

The company said in a statement that the first eyewear collection, which includes both sunglasses and optical, will be presented in North America for the fall/winter 2024 season.

“Our goal is to infuse our signature values into eyewear and create accessories that help our consumers look and feel their best,” added Giorgio Sarné, Stuart Weitzman CEO & brand president.