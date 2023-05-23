The Luiss Business School Intensive Executive Programme in Fashion and Luxury Management, now available in Amsterdam

Experience elegance, creativity, and sophistication with Luiss Business School in Amsterdam - a key destination for fashion professionals. With a rich heritage in fashion and luxury education from Rome and Milan, Luiss Business School embodies style and glamour, managerial excellence, and entrepreneurial innovativeness.

Join us at our Amsterdam campus for an exclusive Fashion and Luxury Management Intensive Executive Programme this June. Our expert faculty have curated a curriculum that combines theory and practice, equipping you with the skills to further your career and succeed in the dynamic fashion and luxury industry.

The Fashion and Luxury Management Intensive Executive Programme

Taking place from 12th to 16th June, it will be a week filled with inspiration, innovation, and valuable networking opportunities. The programme is designed for entrepreneurs, professionals, and managers seeking to understand the challenges and opportunities of the modern fashion and luxury industry. It also provides its graduates with 4 ECTS points.

During this one-week journey, you will embark on a transformational learning experience, guided by our seven modules curated to provide you with a holistic understanding of the fashion and luxury value chain:

Module 1: Luxury Market and Key Players

Delve into the dynamics and key players shaping the luxury market, gaining insights into emerging trends and consumer behaviors.

Module 2: Luxury Market Structure, M&A, and Evolution

Explore the intricacies of the luxury market structure, learn about mergers and acquisitions, and witness the evolution of this ever-evolving industry.

Module 3: DNA and Codes of a Luxury Brand

Uncover the essence of luxury branding, unraveling the DNA and codes that define a prestigious brand's identity.

Module 4: Branding in Fashion and Luxury

Discover the art of crafting a compelling brand strategy, understanding the power of storytelling and differentiation in the fashion and luxury sectors.

Module 5: Communication and Digital Transformation in Fashion and Luxury

Embrace the digital age of fashion and luxury communication, harnessing the potential of digital platforms and social media to engage with your target audience.

Module 6: CRM: A Strategic Tool to Engage Consumers

Learn how customer relationship management (CRM) can serve as a powerful tool to build lasting connections with discerning luxury consumers.

Module 7: Retail in Fashion and Luxury

Explore the complexity of retail in the fashion and luxury industry, examining the changing dynamics of physical and online stores and the art of creating memorable shopping experiences.

At Luiss Business School, we believe that new chic starts with you. Join us on this exciting journey as we bring our Italian legacy of fashion and luxury education to the heart of Amsterdam. Immerse yourself in a week-long intensive programme that will equip you with the knowledge and insights necessary to navigate the ever-evolving fashion landscape.

Luiss Business School

Founded in 1986, Luiss Business School is a top-level business school in the world heritage city of Rome, Italy. After opening its doors to international students by being one of the first schools in Italy to offer fully English-taught programmes (back in 2007), Luiss Business School nowadays operates as an international school, with teaching hubs in the Netherlands (Amsterdam) and soon Dubai. Luiss Business School Amsterdam also offers a unique one-year full-time Master’s Degree programme in Fashion and Luxury Business (65 ECTS) with classes held in Amsterdam and Milan. Next starting date: September 2023.