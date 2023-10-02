The RealReal’s CFO to step down

Luxury resale platform The RealReal has announced that its chief financial officer, Robert Julian, will be stepping down from the role from either January 31, 2024, or when his successor assumes the position.

If a new CFO is named ahead of January 31, Julian will continue to serve in an executive advisory position to the company through to that date.

To assist in the transition, Julian will provide consulting services to the company following his termination.

Meanwhile, The RealReal’s board of directors are to commence a search process to identify a new CFO.

In a release, the company’s chief executive officer, John Koryl, said: “Robert and I have worked closely together since my arrival as CEO earlier this year, and I have deeply appreciated his counsel and leadership.

“We wish Robert success in his future endeavours. As we announced last quarter, we remain committed to our key initiatives and believe we are on the right path.”

Julian’s departure comes amid a trying period for The RealReal. Weeks after Koryl was announced as the company’s new CEO in January, it was revealed that the platform would be making a 7 percent cut to its workforce in a bid to slash costs across the business.

This was despite a previous strategy of bulking up the staff in preparation for what executives said was an expected late-pandemic surge.