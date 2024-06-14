Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: ArtEZ University of the Arts

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, ArtEZ University of the Arts recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of ArtEZ University of the Arts, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the ArtEZ University of the Arts students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Arva Bustin, Darina Denisova, Hannah Hasler, Christiaan Sebastian Kock, Yelyzaveta Kostenko, Madelief de Lange, Fie Lenders, Zihao Li, Sophie-Marie Ordo, Loreta Rogule, Nouka Rous

Designed by Nouka Rous Credits: Photographed by Peter Stigter

Designed by Loreta Rogule Credits: Photographed by Peter Stigter

Designed by Darina Denisova Credits: Photographed by Peter Stigter