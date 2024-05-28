Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Istituto Marangoni Miami (IMM)

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Istituto Marangoni Miami recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Istituto Marangoni Miami , to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Istituto Marangoni Miami students that was presented during the show.

Designers: Anabel Montiel, Camila Francine Balleste, Chenqi Jiang, Daniel Uribe, Fabiana Polito, Ilayda Polat, Jancarlos Cruz, Julianna Suplicki, Karla Urdaneta, Michael Acierno, Paloma Racca, Paula Alduncin, Rene Mejia, Ryan Hamilton, Sofia Lemann, Taneika Gibson, Vanessa Lugbeit, Veronica Espinosa, Veronica Lam, and Victoria Sarmiento.

Credits: Designer: Veronica Espinosa

Credits: Designer: Taneika Gibson

Credits: Designer: Camila Francine Balleste