Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Rhode Island School of Design (RISD)

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of RISD, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Rhode Island School of Design students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Yiyi Wang, Fiona Frohnapfel, Sofia Zhuk, Hasti Hosseini, Anya Nordstrom, Henry Hawk, Abraham Hsu, Ace Yin, Glory Lee, Kailin Hartley, Gene Suh, Sue Sima.

Credits: Designed by Yiyi Wang

Credits: Designed by Anya Nordstrom

Credits: Designed by Henry Hawk