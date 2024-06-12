Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: Royal Academy of Fine Arts

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, Royal Academy of Fine Arts recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of Royal Academy of Fine Arts, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Uliana Dobrovskaya, Xuehu Zhang, Pommie Dierick, Briac Tremolieres, Jinny Song, Sofia Hermens Fernandez, Mert Serbest, Yuhei Ueda, Margot Verstuyft, Leo Emanueli, Ji-Eun Lee, Gabrielle Szwarcenberg, Guillaume Gossen, Byeongho Lee, Rohan Kale Steinmeyer, Sofia Rodriguez Rodriguez, Tim Wirth, Peiwen Mao

Designed by Gabrielle Szwarcenberg Credits: Photographed by Etienne Tordoir

Designed by Jinny-Song Credits: Photographed by Etienne Tordoir

Designed by Uliana-Dobrovskaya Credits: Photographed by Etienne Tordoir