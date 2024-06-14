Unveiling the Graduates 2024 collection: University of Applied Arts Vienna

As the class of 2024 completes their academic journey in becoming fashion professionals, University of Applied Arts Vienna recently showcased the graduates' final collections with huge success. Stepping into the fashion industry, those collections play a crucial role for graduates to expand their network and share their work.

As the international B2B network, FashionUnited aims to promote emerging designers, like the graduates of University of Applied Arts Vienna, to connect them with professionals in the industry. The dedicated section enables rising talents to present their work, giving as much visibility as possible to this upcoming and talented generation of the fashion industry.

The images below include looks from the collection of the University of Applied Arts Vienna students that was presented during the show.

Check the Lookbook for more images!

Designers: Alissa Herbig, Martyna Beirut, Oliver Kuzma, Puran Parvizi, Viola KolLar, Yuliya Hlazun

Designed by Alissa Herbig Credits: Photographed by MARIO ILIC

Designed by Viola KolLar Credits: Photographed by MARIO ILIC